2023 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport SPORT GT
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,727KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BPAMM9P1602861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red[Soul Red Crystal Metallic]
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230194
- Mileage 33,727 KM
