2023 McLaren Artura

130 KM

$419,800

+ tax & licensing
$419,800

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Performance | Hybrid Drive System | Front PPF | Adaptive Cruise

Performance | Hybrid Drive System | Front PPF | Adaptive Cruise

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

$419,800

+ taxes & licensing

130KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9907406
  • Stock #: SMC0490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Flux Green
  • Interior Colour Graphite/jet Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 130 KM

Vehicle Description

Hybrid Drive System | Front PPF | Adaptive Cruise

**No Canadian Luxury Tax**

Vehicle's Packages and Option's:

Performance

Elite Paint

Black Pack (Choice of Body Coloured or Gloss Black Front Fender Louvers)

Sport Exhaust

Power Adjust Heated Memory Comfort Seats w/ Lumbar Adjustment

Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel

McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set

Gloss Black Wheel Finish

Special Colour Brake Calipers w/ Machined Logo

Bowers and Wilkins Audio System

McLaren Track Telemetry w/Lap Time Function & Cameras

Jet Black

This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

T-top
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-XXXX

587-872-7756

