2023 McLaren Artura
Performance | Hybrid Drive System | Front PPF | Adaptive Cruise
Location
Sherwood Motorcars
3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5
- Listing ID: 9907406
- Stock #: SMC0490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Flux Green
- Interior Colour Graphite/jet Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 130 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid Drive System | Front PPF | Adaptive Cruise
**No Canadian Luxury Tax**
Vehicle's Packages and Option's:
Performance
Elite Paint
Black Pack (Choice of Body Coloured or Gloss Black Front Fender Louvers)
Sport Exhaust
Power Adjust Heated Memory Comfort Seats w/ Lumbar Adjustment
Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel
McLaren Branded Floor Mat Set
Gloss Black Wheel Finish
Special Colour Brake Calipers w/ Machined Logo
Bowers and Wilkins Audio System
McLaren Track Telemetry w/Lap Time Function & Cameras
Jet Black
This vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
Vehicle Features
