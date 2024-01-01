Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Nissan Murano

64,966 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Murano

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Murano

S AWD

Location

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

587-805-0370

  1. 11626119
  2. 11626119
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,966KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2AS2PC123129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 239714
  • Mileage 64,966 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Park Mazda

Used 2022 Ford Expedition XLT for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Ford Expedition XLT 58,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L 74,408 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTRBANKS for sale in Sherwood Park, AB
2023 Ford Bronco Sport OUTRBANKS 63,774 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Park Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda

Park Mazda

983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5

Call Dealer

587-805-XXXX

(click to show)

587-805-0370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Park Mazda

587-805-0370

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Murano