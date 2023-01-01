2023 Nissan Sentra

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 7 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10185711

10185711 Stock #: 23P611

23P611 VIN: 3N1AB8CV1PY235708

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Gun Metallic]

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 1,725 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.