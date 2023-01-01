Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Porsche 911

1,100 KM

Details Description Features

$339,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$339,900

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche 911

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo S | Full Front PPF | Ceramic Brakes | Front Axle Lift

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche 911

Turbo S | Full Front PPF | Ceramic Brakes | Front Axle Lift

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

  1. 10486554
  2. 10486554
  3. 10486554
  4. 10486554
Contact Seller

$339,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486554
  • Stock #: SMC0677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour JET BLACK METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Chalk Stitching
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # SMC0677
  • Mileage 1,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Minicompact Cars, Turbo S Coupe, 8-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded H-6 3.8 L/229

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherwood Motorcars

2024 GMC Sierra 2500...
 5,780 KM
$125,980 + tax & lic
2021 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,650 KM
$137,800 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 87,900 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Motorcars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Motorcars

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

Call Dealer

587-872-XXXX

(click to show)

587-872-7756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory