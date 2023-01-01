Menu
2023 Porsche Cayenne

27,000 KM

Details Description Features

$99,800

+ tax & licensing
Sherwood Motorcars

587-872-7756

| Front End PPF | Bose Sound System | 2 Wheel Sets

| Front End PPF | Bose Sound System | 2 Wheel Sets

Location

Sherwood Motorcars

3001 Buckingham Dr #155, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5

587-872-7756

27,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414269
  • Stock #: SMC0645A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Front End PPF | Bose Sound System | 2 Wheel Sets**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Premium Package- Panoramic Roof System- Comfort Access- Automatically Dimming Mirrors- Lane Change Assist (LCA)- BOSE Surround Sound System- Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package- Ambient Lighting- Power Steering PlusSoft Close DoorsAll-Season tires for 21inch Alloy WheelsSurround ViewWindow Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Ambient LightingPower Steering PlusPower Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory PackageUnder Door Puddle Light ProjectorsModel Designation in High Gloss BlackSport Tailpipes in SilverTrailer Hitch w/out Tow BallExclusive Design Fuel CapPanoramic Roof SystemPower Sunblind for Rear Side WindowsHeated Seats (Front and Rear)Seat Ventilation (Front)Comfort AccessHeated WindshieldAutomatically Dimming Mirrors21Inch RS Spyder Design Wheels with Arch Extensions in Exterior ColourLane Change Assist (LCA)LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)4-Zone Climate ControlBOSE Surround Sound SystemThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

