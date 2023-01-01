$99,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
| Front End PPF | Bose Sound System | 2 Wheel Sets
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quarzite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Front End PPF | Bose Sound System | 2 Wheel Sets**No Canadian Luxury Tax**Vehicle Packages and Options:Premium Package- Panoramic Roof System- Comfort Access- Automatically Dimming Mirrors- Lane Change Assist (LCA)- BOSE Surround Sound System- Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package- Ambient Lighting- Power Steering PlusSoft Close DoorsAll-Season tires for 21inch Alloy WheelsSurround ViewWindow Trim in Black (High-Gloss)Ambient LightingPower Steering PlusPower Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory PackageUnder Door Puddle Light ProjectorsModel Designation in High Gloss BlackSport Tailpipes in SilverTrailer Hitch w/out Tow BallExclusive Design Fuel CapPanoramic Roof SystemPower Sunblind for Rear Side WindowsHeated Seats (Front and Rear)Seat Ventilation (Front)Comfort AccessHeated WindshieldAutomatically Dimming Mirrors21Inch RS Spyder Design Wheels with Arch Extensions in Exterior ColourLane Change Assist (LCA)LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)4-Zone Climate ControlBOSE Surround Sound SystemThis vehicle is presented by Sherwood Motorcars located at 155-3001 Buckingham Drive, Sherwood Park, AB T8H 0X5. For more details, please visit us in store, or call/text 587-782-4153. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
