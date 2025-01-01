$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE AWD
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV2PC354610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[White]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230648
- Mileage 46,093 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
2023 Toyota RAV4