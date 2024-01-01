$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
28,075KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKCHD4R1136822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White[Rhodium White Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,075 KM
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV