$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 Toyota 4Runner
2024 Toyota 4Runner
Location
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
587-805-0370
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTENU5JR5R6287927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue[Nautical Blue Metallic]
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 249581
- Mileage 30 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Park Mazda
2022 Toyota Highlander LE 70,782 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sedan Touring 59,887 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-5 SUNA 17,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Park Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Park Mazda
983 Fir St, Sherwood Park, AB T8A 4N5
Call Dealer
587-805-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Park Mazda
587-805-0370
2024 Toyota 4Runner