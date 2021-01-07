Menu
2005 GMC 1500HD,GREAT WORK TRUCK,CANOPY

238,800 KM

Details Description

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
SLT

238,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6430971
  • Stock #: T20120D
  • VIN: 1GTGK13U35F963881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T20120D
  • Mileage 238,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Make A Deal From Your Home And We Will DELIVER it to your driveway! Ask us how!We are committed to providing first-rate financing services, including second chance credit, sub-prime financing, debt consolidation and bad credit financing. We care about people, not cars. Our focus is on providing the kind of personalized, transparent and professional customer service that will keep you coming back for your next vehicle.

