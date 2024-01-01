Menu
Used 2011 Ford F-150 FX4 for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2011 Ford F-150

179,360 KM

Details

$12,504

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

FX4

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$12,504

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$11,995

Adjustments

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$12,504
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
179,360KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET7BFB12814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RACE RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24086A
  • Mileage 179,360 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$12,504

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2011 Ford F-150