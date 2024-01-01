$12,504+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
FX4
2011 Ford F-150
FX4
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$12,504
+ taxes & licensing
Initial (MSRP):
$11,995
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
$12,504
+ applicable taxes & licensing
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
179,360KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET7BFB12814
- Exterior Colour RACE RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24086A
- Mileage 179,360 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$12,504
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2011 Ford F-150