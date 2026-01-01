$CALL+ GST
2011 Ford Flex
Flex Limited
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
170,644KM
VIN 2FMHK6DC5BBD07231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kona Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25055E
- Mileage 170,644 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system
Interior
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
110V Inverter
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) coat hooks
Locking glovebox
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(3) grab handles
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Chrome scuff plates
Message centre w/trip computer
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
Obsidian painted centre stack finish panel
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control (DEATC)
(10) cup/bottle holders
LaCrosse ash appliques on IP and door trim
Door storage pockets -inc: 1st & 2nd row
Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
Cockpit integrated display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp, audio info
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
LED taillamps
Rear 2-speed wiper
Chrome beltline
Chrome tri-bar front grille
High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
Fog lamps -inc: chrome bezel
Satin aluminum liftgate applique
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Child safety rear door locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front seat side impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Advance Trac w/roll stability control
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
