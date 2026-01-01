Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Ford Flex Flex Limited for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2011 Ford Flex

170,644 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2011 Ford Flex

Flex Limited

Watch This Vehicle
13502903

2011 Ford Flex

Flex Limited

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 13502903
  2. 13502903
  3. 13502903
  4. 13502903
  5. 13502903
  6. 13502903
  7. 13502903
  8. 13502903
  9. 13502903
  10. 13502903
  11. 13502903
  12. 13502903
  13. 13502903
  14. 13502903
  15. 13502903
  16. 13502903
  17. 13502903
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ GST

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ GST

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
170,644KM
VIN 2FMHK6DC5BBD07231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25055E
  • Mileage 170,644 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Pwr steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
3.39 Axle Ratio
3.5L 24-VALVE V6 DURATEC ENGINE
Bright polished exhaust tips
EasyFuel capless fuelling system

Interior

Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
110V Inverter
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Tilt/telescopic steering column
(2) coat hooks
Locking glovebox
Instrument panel storage bin
Front seatback map pockets
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down
Sliding sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(3) grab handles
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Chrome scuff plates
Message centre w/trip computer
Grocery bag hooks in cargo area
Obsidian painted centre stack finish panel
Dual zone air conditioning w/automatic temp control (DEATC)
(10) cup/bottle holders
LaCrosse ash appliques on IP and door trim
Door storage pockets -inc: 1st & 2nd row
Front row centre console w/armrest, storage
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, lamp outage, low washer fluid, low oil pressure, oil change, door ajar, liftgate ajar & low coolant
Overhead console w/dome light, sunglass holder
Cockpit integrated display -inc: compass, driver/passenger temp, outside temp, audio info
Lighting -inc: 2nd & 3rd row reading, illuminated entry, ambient, cargo area

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
LED taillamps
Rear 2-speed wiper
Chrome beltline
Chrome tri-bar front grille
High intensity discharge (HID) auto headlamps
Front intermittent speed-sensitive wipers
Fog lamps -inc: chrome bezel
Satin aluminum liftgate applique
Privacy glass on 2nd & 3rd row windows, liftgate

Safety

Reverse Sensing System
Child safety rear door locks
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Front seat side impact airbags
LATCH (Lower anchors & tethers for children) system
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensing system
Advance Trac w/roll stability control
All-row Safety Canopy w/rollover sensor
Driver/front passenger BeltMinder system
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
Personal safety system -inc: safety belt pretensioners, load-limiting retractors, driver seat position sensing & crash severity sensing

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2011 Ford Flex Flex Limited for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2011 Ford Flex Flex Limited 170,644 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 67,293 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 106,066 KM $CALL + GST

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2011 Ford Flex