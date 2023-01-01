Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2014 Ford F-150

103,120 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10666509
  2. 10666509
  3. 10666509
  4. 10666509
  5. 10666509
  6. 10666509
  7. 10666509
  8. 10666509
  9. 10666509
  10. 10666509
  11. 10666509
  12. 10666509
  13. 10666509
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
103,120KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EFXEFB90387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Gray Metall
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,120 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 41,701 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL 61,823 KM $19,594 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 103,134 KM $74,991.25 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150