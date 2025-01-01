$CALL+ GST
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman
S
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
98,563KM
VIN WMWZC5C58FWP43592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,563 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Security System Pre-Wiring
3.71 Axle Ratio
47 L Fuel Tank
55-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L I-4 16V DOHC Twin Scroll Turbo
GVWR: 1,860 kgs
Full-Time All-Wheel
390.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carbon black interior colour
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Window Activation
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black fender flares
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Passenger Knee Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman