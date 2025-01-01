$15,378+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
R/T
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$15,378
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,261KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGEGXGR267480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,261 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 201,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT 39,363 KM $35,388 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat 116,719 KM $72,346 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,378
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan