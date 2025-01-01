Menu
141,261 KM

R/T

12097522

R/T

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Used
141,261KM
VIN 2C4RDGEGXGR267480

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,261 KM

