2016 Dodge Journey

$15,800 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 6 8 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7685224

7685224 Stock #: J21033B

J21033B VIN: 3C4PDDFG0GT128783

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # J21033B

Mileage 135,682 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.