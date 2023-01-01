2016 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Administration Surcharge + $499 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 1 1 2 , 3 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10501830

10501830 Stock #: A0120

A0120 VIN: 1FMCU9GX9GUB41835

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A0120

Mileage 112,305 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience All Weather Floor Mats Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL MAGNETIC CHARCOAL BLACK .1.6L GTDI ECOBOOST ENGINE .6-SPD SELECTSHFT AUTO TRANS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.