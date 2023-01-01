Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

112,305 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10501830
  2. 10501830
  3. 10501830
  4. 10501830
  5. 10501830
  6. 10501830
  7. 10501830
  8. 10501830
  9. 10501830
  10. 10501830
  11. 10501830
  12. 10501830
  13. 10501830
  14. 10501830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
112,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501830
  • Stock #: A0120
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX9GUB41835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0120
  • Mileage 112,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

All Weather Floor Mats

Seating

Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
MAGNETIC
CHARCOAL BLACK
.1.6L GTDI ECOBOOST ENGINE
.6-SPD SELECTSHFT AUTO TRANS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 113,028 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 129,966 KM
$69,990.25 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 31,734 KM
$40,273.25 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory