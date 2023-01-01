Menu
2016 Ford F-350

28,403 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2016 Ford F-350

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW LARIAT

2016 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW LARIAT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,403KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10177428
  Stock #: 23095A
  VIN: 1FT8W3DT6GEC47849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23095A
  • Mileage 28,403 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke Diesel V8

Additional Features

KING RANCH
CAMPER PACKAGE
BRONZE FIRE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
CARIBOU
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
POWER SLIDE MOONROOF
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T
KING RANCH FLOOR MATS

