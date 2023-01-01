$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW LARIAT
Location
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
28,403KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10177428
- Stock #: 23095A
- VIN: 1FT8W3DT6GEC47849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Fire
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Limited Slip w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke Diesel V8
Additional Features
KING RANCH
CAMPER PACKAGE
BRONZE FIRE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
CARIBOU
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
POWER SLIDE MOONROOF
TIRES: LT245/75RX17E OWL A/T
KING RANCH FLOOR MATS
