$36,355+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2016 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$36,355
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,923KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT2GEC93570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24242A
- Mileage 234,923 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear wheel well liners
Spray-in bedliner
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke Diesel V8
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS
Upfitter Switches (4)
MAGNETIC
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4)
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
WHEELS: 20 PREMIUM CAST ALUMINUM (4)
5 CHROME TUBULAR CAB STEPS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XL 149,666 KM $27,927 + tax & lic
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 80,640 KM $24,722 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 28,394 KM $60,815 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,355
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2016 Ford F-350