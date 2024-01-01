Menu
Used 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2016 Ford F-350

234,923 KM

Details Features

$36,355

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty SRW Lariat

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,923KM
VIN 1FT8W3BT2GEC93570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24242A
  • Mileage 234,923 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear wheel well liners
Spray-in bedliner

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 6.7L 4V Power Stroke Diesel V8

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
FRONT & REAR SPLASH GUARDS/MUD FLAPS
Upfitter Switches (4)
MAGNETIC
TIRES: LT275/65RX20E PREMIUM OWL A/T (4)
FX4 4X4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
WHEELS: 20 PREMIUM CAST ALUMINUM (4)
5 CHROME TUBULAR CAB STEPS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

2016 Ford F-350