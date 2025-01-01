$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited
2017 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ GST
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
166,605KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT3HEA13316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25132B
- Mileage 166,605 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
250 Amp Alternator
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
106 L Fuel Tank
78-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,411 kgs (7520 lbs)
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
734.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P275/55R20 BSW All-Terrain
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) -inc: cross traffic alert
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Seating
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Limited Appearance Package
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM)
LIMITED APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: magnetic grille, magnetic mirror cap, magnetic accent-colour rear tailgate applique, black roof rack, unique door switch plates, instrument panel centre finish panel and lower finish panel, Wheels: 20" Unique Magnetic P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2017 Ford Expedition Limited 166,605 KM $CALL + GST
2019 Ford Explorer LIMITED 121,322 KM $CALL + GST
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 191,548 KM $CALL + GST
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ GST>
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2017 Ford Expedition