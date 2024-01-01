Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2017 Ford Explorer

108,771 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10873578
  2. 10873578
  3. 10873578
  4. 10873578
  5. 10873578
  6. 10873578
  7. 10873578
  8. 10873578
  9. 10873578
  10. 10873578
  11. 10873578
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
108,771KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGD71768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted C/c
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23174A
  • Mileage 108,771 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Selectshift Transmission
FLEXIBLE FUEL
EQUIPMENT GROUP
FLOOR MATS, ALL WEATHER
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III
6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XLT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
SMOKED QUARTZ TINTED C/C
EBONY INTERIOR
.3.5L V6 TIVCT ENGINE
.BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYS
.REAR INFLATABLE BELTS
P255/50R20 A/S BSW TIRES
.HANDS-FREE, FOOT ACTV LFTGATE
.VOICE ACT NAVIGATION SYS
LEATHER-TRIMMED MIKO SUEDE
.20 MACH ALUM PAINTED POCKETS
.ROOF RACK W/ BLACK SIDE RAILS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line 28,769 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge ST for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford Edge ST 19,702 KM $39,957 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 77,164 KM $39,755 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer