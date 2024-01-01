$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
2017 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
108,771KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D80HGD71768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted C/c
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23174A
- Mileage 108,771 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Selectshift Transmission
FLEXIBLE FUEL
EQUIPMENT GROUP
FLOOR MATS, ALL WEATHER
TRAILER TOW PKG CLASS III
6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XLT TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
SMOKED QUARTZ TINTED C/C
EBONY INTERIOR
.3.5L V6 TIVCT ENGINE
.BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYS
.REAR INFLATABLE BELTS
P255/50R20 A/S BSW TIRES
.HANDS-FREE, FOOT ACTV LFTGATE
.VOICE ACT NAVIGATION SYS
LEATHER-TRIMMED MIKO SUEDE
.20 MACH ALUM PAINTED POCKETS
.ROOF RACK W/ BLACK SIDE RAILS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2017 Ford Explorer