Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2017 Ford F-150

99,907 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10666506
  2. 10666506
  3. 10666506
  4. 10666506
  5. 10666506
  6. 10666506
  7. 10666506
  8. 10666506
  9. 10666506
  10. 10666506
  11. 10666506
  12. 10666506
  13. 10666506
  14. 10666506
  15. 10666506
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
99,907KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EG5HKE01077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24007B
  • Mileage 99,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
Selectshift Transmission
Max Trailer Tow Package
wheel well liner
Auto Start/Stop
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
.SYNC 3
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST W/AUTO S/S
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
SPRAY-IN BED LINER *ACCY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
.REAR VIEW CAMERA
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SYNC CONNECT
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEAT
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 99,907 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 41,701 KM $71,942 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL 61,823 KM $19,594 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150