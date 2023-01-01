$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
99,907KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EG5HKE01077
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24007B
- Mileage 99,907 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
Selectshift Transmission
Max Trailer Tow Package
wheel well liner
Auto Start/Stop
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
.SYNC 3
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST W/AUTO S/S
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
SPRAY-IN BED LINER *ACCY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
.REAR VIEW CAMERA
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR DUAL POWER GLASS
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.SYNC CONNECT
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEAT
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Ford F-150