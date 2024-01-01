Menu
Used 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2017 Ford F-150

259,766 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
259,766KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG9HKC78125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24258A
  • Mileage 259,766 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear wheel well liners
Spray-in bedliner
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Box Side Steps
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Max Trailer Tow Package
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/COLLISION WARNING
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

2017 Ford F-150