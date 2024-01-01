$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
2017 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
259,766KM
VIN 1FTFW1EG9HKC78125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24258A
- Mileage 259,766 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear wheel well liners
Spray-in bedliner
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Box Side Steps
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST
Max Trailer Tow Package
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
TIRES: P275/55R20 BSW AT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL W/COLLISION WARNING
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
INFLATABLE REAR SAFETY BELTS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
