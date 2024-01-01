Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2017 Ford F-250

158,494 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10904288
  2. 10904288
  3. 10904288
  4. 10904288
  5. 10904288
  6. 10904288
  7. 10904288
  8. 10904288
  9. 10904288
  10. 10904288
  11. 10904288
  12. 10904288
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
158,494KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B60HEC12230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour MED EARTH GRAY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24033A
  • Mileage 158,494 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Upfitter Switches

Exterior

Spare tire and wheel

Additional Features

CHROME PACKAGE
CAMPER PACKAGE
Jack
Oxford White
110V/400W OUTLET
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.FIXED PAYLOAD PACKAGE OPTION
.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18
9900# GVWR PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.AM/FM STEREO CD/CLK
.6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
.SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS 6R100

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor 5,462 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2018 Ford EcoSport SE 116,760 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2019 Ford Escape SE 122,826 KM SOLD

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-250