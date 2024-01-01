$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
158,494KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2B60HEC12230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour MED EARTH GRAY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24033A
- Mileage 158,494 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Upfitter Switches
Exterior
Spare tire and wheel
Additional Features
CHROME PACKAGE
CAMPER PACKAGE
Jack
Oxford White
110V/400W OUTLET
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED FRONT SEATS
XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR
EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTERNATOR
JOB #1 ORDER
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS
.FIXED PAYLOAD PACKAGE OPTION
.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18
9900# GVWR PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
.XLT TRIM
.SIRIUSXM SAT RADIO
.TRAILER TOWING PACKAGE
.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE
.AM/FM STEREO CD/CLK
.6.2L EFI V-8 ENGINE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE
.FOG LAMPS
.ADJUSTABLE GAS/BRAKE PEDAL
40/20/40 CLOTH SEAT
MEDIUM EARTH GRAY
FLOOR MAT IN LIEU OF CARPET
LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN
.8-WAY POWER SEAT-DRIVER
.SYNC 3 VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEMS
WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS 6R100
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
