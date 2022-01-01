Menu
2017 Nissan Titan

108,599 KM

Details Description

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

780-849-5225

SV 4X4,NAVIGATION,REMOTE START

Location

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

108,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8115157
  • Stock #: T21170A
  • VIN: 1N6AA1EJ9HN505006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Make A Deal From Your Home And We Will DELIVER it to your driveway! Ask us how!We are committed to providing first-rate financing services, including second chance credit, sub-prime financing, debt consolidation and bad credit financing. We care about people, not cars. Our focus is on providing the kind of personalized, transparent and professional customer service that will keep you coming back for your next vehicle.

