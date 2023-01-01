Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

37,737 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

LIMITED

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

37,737KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9777013
  • Stock #: 22262A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8FH9JGB61415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22262A
  • Mileage 37,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Additional Features

WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Twin-Panel Moonroof
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
EBONY BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

