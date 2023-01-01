$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
37,737KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9777013
- Stock #: 22262A
- VIN: 1FM5K8FH9JGB61415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,737 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Additional Features
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
Twin-Panel Moonroof
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
EBONY BLACK, PERF LEATHER-TRIMMED HEATED/COOLED BUCKET SEATS
