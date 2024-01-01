Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2018 Ford F-150

97,126 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 11237639
  2. 11237639
  3. 11237639
  4. 11237639
  5. 11237639
  6. 11237639
  7. 11237639
  8. 11237639
  9. 11237639
  10. 11237639
  11. 11237639
  12. 11237639
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
97,126KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP2JKE67992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23195A
  • Mileage 97,126 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Rear wheel well liners

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
WHITE GOLD
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 192,098 KM $12,863 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2016 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW XLT 132,322 KM $53,849 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford Escape SE 52,407 KM $26,749 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150