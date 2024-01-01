$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $10
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
97,126KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP2JKE67992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23195A
- Mileage 97,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Rear wheel well liners
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
WHITE GOLD
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
