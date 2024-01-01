Menu
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2018 Ford F-150

149,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Contact Seller

Used
149,666KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP4JFD30185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour GREY INT W/ BLACK SPORT CLOTH
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24173A
  • Mileage 149,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Colour-coordinated carpet

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
.SYNC 3
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO W/CD
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
JOB #2 ORDER
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.FOG LAMPS
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEAT
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.CRUISE CONTROL
.PRIVACY GLASS
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE
LEAD FOOT
.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR
.20MACH-ALUM W/FLASH GREY PKT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2018 Ford F-150