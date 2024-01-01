$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XL
2018 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,666KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEX1EP4JFD30185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour GREY INT W/ BLACK SPORT CLOTH
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24173A
- Mileage 149,666 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Colour-coordinated carpet
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
.SYNC 3
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO W/CD
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
JOB #2 ORDER
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.FOG LAMPS
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH BUCKET SEAT
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.CRUISE CONTROL
.PRIVACY GLASS
3.55 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE
LEAD FOOT
.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR
.20MACH-ALUM W/FLASH GREY PKT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
2018 Ford F-150 XL 149,666 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford EcoSport SE 80,640 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 28,384 KM $60,815 + tax & lic
Email Lakeside Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2018 Ford F-150