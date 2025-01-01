$CALL+ GST
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Adjustments
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
191,548KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP5JFA23771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25132A
- Mileage 191,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
807.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Clock
Additional Features
Equipment Group 300A Base
EQUIPMENT GROUP
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
ALL-WEATHER RUBBER FLOOR MATS
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.17 SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
.265/70R17 OWL A/S A/T
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
STONE GREY
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
