2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
2018 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3B68JEB44887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour MED EARTH GRAY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0146
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
All-Weather Floor Mats
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)
Mechanical
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
CARPET DELETE
TRANSFER CASE & FUEL TANK SKID PLATES
Oxford White
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR
ORDER CODE 613A
Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5)
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2018 Ford F-350