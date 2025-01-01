Menu
Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2018 Ford F-350

201,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Super Duty SRW XLT

12093403

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Used
201,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3B68JEB44887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour MED EARTH GRAY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0146
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

All-Weather Floor Mats
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6)

Mechanical

Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
Electronic-Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
CARPET DELETE
TRANSFER CASE & FUEL TANK SKID PLATES
Oxford White
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
EXTRA HEAVY-DUTY 200 AMP ALTERNATOR
ORDER CODE 613A
Tires: LT275/65Rx18E BSW A/S (5)
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT W/RECLINE
SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

2018 Ford F-350