Used 2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2018 Ford Transit

281,755 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT

2018 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
281,755KM
Used
VIN 1FBVU4XGXJKB44461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 281,755 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2018 Ford Transit