2018 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON,LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE

2018 RAM 2500

POWER WAGON,LEATHER,HEATED SEATS,REMOTE

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

780-849-5225

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,120KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4865073
  • Stock #: P1090
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ2JG321074
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Make A Deal From Your Home And We Will DELIVER it to your driveway! Ask us how!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

780-849-5225

