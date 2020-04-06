Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TRENDLINE,HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TRENDLINE,HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

780-849-5225

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,374KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4865175
  • Stock #: P1085
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU5JM273534
Exterior Colour
Dark Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Make A Deal From Your Home And We Will DELIVER it to your driveway! Ask us how!We are committed to providing first-rate financing services, including second chance credit, sub-prime financing, debt consolidation and bad credit financing. We care about people, not cars. Our focus is on providing the kind of personalized, transparent and professional customer service that will keep you coming back for your next vehicle.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

