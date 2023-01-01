Menu
2019 Ford Escape

47,778 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

SE

SE

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,778KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628591
  • Stock #: 22242A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUB73098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22242A
  • Mileage 47,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
SEDONA ORANGE METALLIC
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

