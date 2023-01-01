$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
2019 Ford Escape
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,778KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628591
- Stock #: 22242A
- VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUB73098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22242A
- Mileage 47,778 KM
Vehicle Features
Cloth Bucket Seats
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.6-SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
CHARCOAL BLACK
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
SEDONA ORANGE METALLIC
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top