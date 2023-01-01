Menu
2019 Ford Explorer

113,028 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,028KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10493403
  Stock #: 23067A
  VIN: 1FM5K8DH1KGA17801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23067A
  • Mileage 113,028 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST

Additional Features

Equipment Group 202A
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS II)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

