$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
113,028KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10493403
- Stock #: 23067A
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH1KGA17801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Ebony Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Additional Features
Equipment Group 202A
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
SAFE & SMART PACKAGE
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS II)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC (446)
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS (DEALER INSTALLED)
EBONY BLACK, ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL HEATED BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
