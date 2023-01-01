Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

168,889 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10164027
  2. 10164027
  3. 10164027
  4. 10164027
  5. 10164027
  6. 10164027
  7. 10164027
  8. 10164027
  9. 10164027
  10. 10164027
  11. 10164027
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
168,889KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10164027
  • Stock #: 23083A
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP4KKC93969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour GREY INT W / BLACK 40 / CON / 40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23083A
  • Mileage 168,889 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Colour-coordinated carpet

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Additional Features

Sirius XM Satellite Radio
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
.SYNC 3
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.FOG LAMPS
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.CRUISE CONTROL
.PRIVACY GLASS
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40
.20MACH-ALUM W/MAGNETIC POCKET
.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

2014 Gulf Stream Sed...
 0 KM
$27,486 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Juke SL
 135,768 KM
$10,986 + tax & lic
2013 AVALON FISH AND...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory