Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour GREY INT W / BLACK 40 / CON / 40

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 168,889 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Colour-coordinated carpet Exterior Front license plate bracket BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS Additional Features Sirius XM Satellite Radio EQUIPMENT GROUP 3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE MEDIUM EARTH GREY .SYNC 3 CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH PARTIAL GAS FILL XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE .REAR DEFROSTER 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK .275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN 2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE .FOG LAMPS ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO .CRUISE CONTROL .PRIVACY GLASS 6500# GVWR PACKAGE .XL SERIES .POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE AGATE BLACK FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40 .20MACH-ALUM W/MAGNETIC POCKET .MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR

