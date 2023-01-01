$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XL
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
168,889KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164027
- Stock #: 23083A
- VIN: 1FTEX1EP4KKC93969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour GREY INT W / BLACK 40 / CON / 40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Interior
Colour-coordinated carpet
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Additional Features
Sirius XM Satellite Radio
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
.SYNC 3
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
XL SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.FOG LAMPS
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.CRUISE CONTROL
.PRIVACY GLASS
6500# GVWR PACKAGE
.XL SERIES
.POWER EQUIPMENT GROUP
XL STX APPEARANCE PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
UNIQUE SPORT CLOTH 40/20/40
.20MACH-ALUM W/MAGNETIC POCKET
.MANUAL DRIVER LUMBAR
