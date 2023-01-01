Menu
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2019 Ford F-150

61,492 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
61,492KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E47KFC70840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23039A
  • Mileage 61,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
wheel well liner
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
20 6-SPOKE PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
BEDLINER SPRAY-IN *ACCY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2019 Ford F-150