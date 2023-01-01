$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
61,492KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E47KFC70840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23039A
- Mileage 61,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
Max Trailer Tow Package
wheel well liner
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
275/55R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
20 6-SPOKE PAINTED ALUM WHEEL
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
.BLIND SPOT INFO SYSTEM
.LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
.VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
.2ND ROW HEATED SEATS
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
AGATE BLACK
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
.B&O SOUND SYSTEM
BEDLINER SPRAY-IN *ACCY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
