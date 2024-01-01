Menu
Used 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2019 Ford F-150

74,229 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,229KM
VIN 1FTEW1E46KKE54525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24109A
  • Mileage 74,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Additional Features

Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20 CHROME-LIKE PVD
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-XXXX

780-849-4419

2019 Ford F-150