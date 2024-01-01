$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
74,229KM
VIN 1FTEW1E46KKE54525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour BLACK LEATHER TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24109A
- Mileage 74,229 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
WHITE PLATINUM METALLIC TRI-COAT
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
Lariat Chrome Appearance Package
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 20 CHROME-LIKE PVD
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
