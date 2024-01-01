Menu
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2019 Ford F-150

143,490 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

Used
143,490KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52KKD41085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
  • Interior Colour CAMEL CLOTH 40/20/40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0140
  • Mileage 143,490 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

Flex Fuel Vehicle

Additional Features

XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL
SILVER SPRUCE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

