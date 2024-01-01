$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Used
143,490KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52KKD41085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Spruce
- Interior Colour CAMEL CLOTH 40/20/40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0140
- Mileage 143,490 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Additional Features
XTR PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
.XLT SERIES
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
.18 CHROME-LIKE PVD WHEELS
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
MEDIUM LIGHT CAMEL
SILVER SPRUCE
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
.6 CHROME RUNNING BOARD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lakeside Ford
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Ford F-150