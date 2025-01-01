$CALL+ GST
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
43,845KM
VIN 1FTFW1E49KFD05202
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magma
- Interior Colour BLACK SPECIAL
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25015A
- Mileage 43,845 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 7,000.lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rear wheel well liners
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Additional Features
Fleet Fuel Fill Delete
Max Trailer Tow Package
LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A LUXURY
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MAGMA
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, magnetic high-gloss painted pockets, 6" Magnetic Running Board...
BLACK, UNIQUE SPECIAL EDITION 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT SEATS -inc: red accent, 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests
LARIAT SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE -inc: halogen headlamps w/dark housing, unique fender badge, unique finish on instrument panel and doors, unique single-tip exhaust and unique steering wheel, Wheels: 20" Unique Premium Low Gloss Black Painted, Tires: P27...
MAX TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: max towing capability up to TBD and upgraded rear bumper, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Oil Cooler, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Call Dealer
780-849-XXXX(click to show)
