2019 Ford F-150
XLT
2019 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ GST
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
190,017KM
VIN 1FTFW1E16KFC92253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25127A
- Mileage 190,017 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate Step
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black vinyl floor covering
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
98L Fuel Tank
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MEDIUM EARTH GREY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CNTRL
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
PREM CLOTH 40/20/40
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
SINGLE FUEL TANK
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
3.0L V6 DIESEL ENGINE
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
275/65R18 owl A/S A/T
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan
ENGINE: 3.0L POWER STROKE V6 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: 4 valve DOHC and auto start-stop technology, GVWR: 3,220 kg (7,100 lb) Payload Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats
MEDIUM EARTH GREY, CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: folding armrest, cupholders
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST -inc: trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver configurable, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to 7,000.lbs,...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Manual Folding Power Glass Sideview Heated Mirrors, turn signal and black skull caps, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Re...
18 MACH-ALUM W/FLASH GREY PKT
WHEELS: 18" MACHINED-ALUMINUM -inc: flash grey painted pockets, Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
2019 Ford F-150