2019 Ford F-350

BLACK

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

6 Speed Automatic trans

WHITE PLATINUM TRI-COAT METALLIC

WHITE PLATINUM MET TRI-COAT

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LEATHER 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

.LARIAT TRIM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

11500# GVWR PACKAGE

HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

DUAL EXTRA HEAVY DUTY ALTRNTR

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.NAVIGATION SYSTEM

.ADAPTIVE STEERING

.LANE-KEEPING ALERT

.POWERCODE REMOTE START

.TAILGATE STEP

.SKID PLATES

LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE

LT275/65R20E OWL ALL TERRAIN

TOW TECHNOLOGY BUNDLE

Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium OWL A/T (4) -inc: LT275/70Rx18E A/T spare tire

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

.B&O PLAY PREMIUM AUDIO

.WHEEL WELL LINERS REAR

.TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

.EBONY BLACK ALUM WHEELS-20

.ULTIMATE TRAILER TOW CAMERA

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS -inc: carpeted floor mats

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater,...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode

BLACK, LEATHER HEATED/COOLED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, unique milled pebble w/natural perforated insert, 4-way adjustable driver and passenger headrests and 10-way power driver and passenger adjusters (includes power lumbar...

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Remote Start System, Fixed Colour Ambient Lighting, Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Lift Assist, Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start, Leather-Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel, power tilt/telescoping, memory, audio and cl...

TOW TECHNOLOGY BUNDLE -inc: Automatic High Beam, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Lane-Keeping Alert, Ultimate Trailer Tow Camera System, 360 degree camera and trailer reverse guidance, Display appears in 8" centre-stack screen, Rear CHMSL Camera, LED c...