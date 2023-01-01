Menu
2019 Ford Transit

22,513 KM

Details

$127,472.25

+ tax & licensing
$127,472

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

Cutaway BASE

2019 Ford Transit

Cutaway BASE

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$127,977.50

+ taxes & licensing

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$126,967

Adjustments

Administration Surcharge
+ $499
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$127,977.50
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
22,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9995132
  • Stock #: A0114C
  • VIN: 1FDWS8PV3KKA44369C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Class B (Camper Van)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A0114C
  • Mileage 22,513 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

