2019 Ford Transit

$127,977.50 + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $126,967 Adjustments Administration Surcharge + $499 AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $127,977.50 + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 2 2 , 5 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9995132

9995132 Stock #: A0114C

A0114C VIN: 1FDWS8PV3KKA44369C

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Class B (Camper Van)

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # A0114C

Mileage 22,513 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.