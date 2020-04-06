Menu
2019 RAM 1500

REBEL,RAM BOXES,12 " SCREEN,NAVIGATION

2019 RAM 1500

REBEL,RAM BOXES,12 " SCREEN,NAVIGATION

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

780-849-5225

$49,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,748KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4865115
  • Stock #: T20038A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT0KN740068
Exterior Colour
FIRECRACKER RED
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

WOW, One owner Rebel, Leather heated seats ,12 ' Screen, Panarama Roof, Ram Boxes, Running Boards, and everything else you'd expect from Motor Trend's Truck of the Year! No accidents and fully serviced!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Slave Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

701 15th Ave, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A0

780-849-5225

