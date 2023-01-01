$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
24,321KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K93LBB37735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A0123
- Mileage 24,321 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
