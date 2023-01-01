Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford Edge

24,321 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10666518
  2. 10666518
  3. 10666518
  4. 10666518
  5. 10666518
  6. 10666518
  7. 10666518
  8. 10666518
  9. 10666518
  10. 10666518
  11. 10666518
  12. 10666518
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
24,321KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K93LBB37735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony Perforated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A0123
  • Mileage 24,321 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CARGO ACCESSORY PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor 41,701 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2011 Ford Expedition EXPEDITION XL 61,823 KM $19,594 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 RAPTOR for sale in Slave Lake, AB
2020 Ford F-150 RAPTOR 103,134 KM $74,991.25 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge