2020 Ford Escape

73,894 KM

Details Features

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

73,894KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10220643
  Stock #: 23011B
  VIN: 1FMCU9G69LUB35518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY LTHR
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23011B
  • Mileage 73,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

EBONY
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
JOB #3 ORDER
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

