$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford Escape
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
73,894KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10220643
- Stock #: 23011B
- VIN: 1FMCU9G69LUB35518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23011B
- Mileage 73,894 KM
Vehicle Features
Seating
Cloth Bucket Seats
Additional Features
EBONY
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
JOB #3 ORDER
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3