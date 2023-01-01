2020 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Administration Surcharge + $499 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 7 3 , 8 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10220643

10220643 Stock #: 23011B

23011B VIN: 1FMCU9G69LUB35518

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY LTHR

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23011B

Mileage 73,894 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features EBONY Oxford White EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL .8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION .1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP JOB #3 ORDER FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.