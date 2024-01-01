$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Used
96,012KM
VIN 1FMCU9G69LUB35518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY LTHR
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23198A
- Mileage 96,012 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cloth Bucket Seats
Additional Features
EBONY
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
JOB #3 ORDER
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
2020 Ford Escape