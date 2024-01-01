Menu
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB

2020 Ford Escape

96,012 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,012KM
VIN 1FMCU9G69LUB35518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour DARK EARTH GRAY LTHR
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23198A
  • Mileage 96,012 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

EBONY
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.1.5L ECOBOOST W/START-STOP
JOB #3 ORDER
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR

Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Slave Lake, AB
