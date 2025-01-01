$41,904+ GST
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$41,395
Adjustments
AMVIC Surcharge
+ $10
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
Used
92,239KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC5LGA86119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Interior Colour EBONY LEATHER-TRIM SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25114A
- Mileage 92,239 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
76.5 L Fuel Tank
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Active Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Equipment Group 400A
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
JOB #2 ORDER
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
ICONIC SILVER
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
.14 SPEAKERS
.10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
.MULTICONTOUR SEATS
.PERFORMANCE BRAKES
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
ST STREET PACK -inc: Performance Front & Rear Brakes, red painted brake calipers, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 21" Aluminum, Tires: P275/45R21 AS BSW
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
EBONY, LEATHER HEATED & VENTILATED SPORT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: micro perforation and city silver accent stitching and ST logo, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar and recline
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, Located in centre stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, 2 Additional Speakers, Multicontour Seats w/Front Active Motion
