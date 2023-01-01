Menu
2020 Ford F-150

73,813 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,813KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10220652
  • Stock #: 23011A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E50LKE99393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black Sport
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23011A
  • Mileage 73,813 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Additional Features

XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

