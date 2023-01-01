$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
73,813KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10220652
- Stock #: 23011A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E50LKE99393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23011A
- Mileage 73,813 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Tailgate Step
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
wheel well liner
Oxford White
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.REAR DEFROSTER
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM
.REMOTE START SYSTEM
.110V/400W OUTLET
.LED BOX LIGHTING
.275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
.18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3