$CALL + taxes & licensing Show Price Breakdown Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes Price Breakdown Initial (MSRP): $CALL Adjustments Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives * $CALL + applicable taxes & licensing Other Non-adjusting Modifiers AMVIC Surcharge + $6.25 Administration Surcharge + $499 * Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information. 7 3 , 8 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10220652

10220652 Stock #: 23011A

23011A VIN: 1FTFW1E50LKE99393

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Black Sport

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23011A

Mileage 73,813 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience TRAILER TOW PACKAGE Exterior Front license plate bracket Tailgate Step Flex Fuel Vehicle Interior VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION Additional Features XLT SPORT PACKAGE BLACK FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE 5.0L V8 Engine wheel well liner Oxford White EQUIPMENT GROUP PARTIAL GAS FILL .XLT SERIES .BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM .REAR DEFROSTER 136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK 7050# GVWR PACKAGE .POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW .REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM .REMOTE START SYSTEM .110V/400W OUTLET .LED BOX LIGHTING .275/65R18 OWL A/S A/T .SKID PLATES ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO .18 6-SPOKE MACH-ALUM WHEELS 3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FLOOR LINER - TRAY STYLE INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.