$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Lakeside Ford
780-849-4419
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3
780-849-4419
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Price Breakdown
Initial (MSRP):
$CALL
Adjustments
Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *
$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing
Other Non-adjusting Modifiers
AMVIC Surcharge+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
112,805KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10501827
- Stock #: 23159A
- VIN: 1FTFW1E56LKD69988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40 / CONSOLE / 40
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23159A
- Mileage 112,805 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Mechanical
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Exterior
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Additional Features
Engine: 5.0L V8
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
WHEELS: 18 6-SPOKE MACHINED-ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lakeside Ford
Lakeside Ford
309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3