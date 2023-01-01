Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

112,805 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lakeside Ford

780-849-4419

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

780-849-4419

  1. 10501827
  2. 10501827
  3. 10501827
  4. 10501827
  5. 10501827
  6. 10501827
  7. 10501827
  8. 10501827
  9. 10501827
  10. 10501827
  11. 10501827
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Show Price Breakdown
Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes

Price Breakdown

Initial (MSRP):
$CALL

Adjustments

Price After Adjustments / Applicable Incentives *

$CALL
+ applicable taxes & licensing

Other Non-adjusting Modifiers

AMVIC Surcharge
+ $6.25
Administration Surcharge
+ $499
* Incentives may have eligibility requirements to be applicable. Please contact dealer for more information.
112,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10501827
  • Stock #: 23159A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E56LKD69988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour BLACK SPORT 40 / CONSOLE / 40
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23159A
  • Mileage 112,805 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

XLT Sport Appearance Package

Additional Features

Engine: 5.0L V8
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
WHEELS: 18 6-SPOKE MACHINED-ALUMINUM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lakeside Ford

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 113,028 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 Supe...
 129,966 KM
$69,990.25 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT
 31,734 KM
$40,273.25 + tax & lic

Email Lakeside Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lakeside Ford

Lakeside Ford

309 1A Street SE, Slave Lake, AB T0G 2A3

Call Dealer

780-849-XXXX

(click to show)

780-849-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory